South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK match live on TV and online

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will look to level the three-match series when they take the field against South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The first match of the series saw the visitors going down by 11 runs and Pakistan now have everything to do in the crucial second T20I. Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) congratulates South Africa's George Linde (R) after South Africa won the first T20 international cricket match(AFP)

Pakistan failed to chase down 184 and skipper Mohammed Rizwan coped a lot of criticism for his knock of 72 off 64 balls. The right-handed batter maintained a strike rate of 119.35 in a chase of more than 180 and hence fans were not pleased with his performance. Babar Azam also disappointed as he was dismissed for a duck by youngster Kwena Maphaka.

The 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka registered speeds of more than 150 kmph and everyone was left pleased with his pace and skill. Earlier, David Miller also impressed as the left-handed batter played a knock of 82 off just 40 balls to help Proteas post more than 180 runs on the board.

Squads:

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming details:

When will the 2nd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 2nd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will take place on Friday, December 13 at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 2nd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on Sports18 network – Sports18 -1 (HD & SD) channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.