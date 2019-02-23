South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 in Port Elizabeth: Live cricket score and updates

Day 2 round-up: South Africa and Sri Lanka were locked in a tense, low-scoring battle at the end of the second day of the second Test at St George’s Park. Needing 197 runs to achieve an historic series win, Sri Lanka were 60 for two at the close. It was an extraordinary day’s play during which 18 wickets fell and 282 runs were scored, leaving both teams with a chance of victory.((Full scorecard and commentary))

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 13:55 IST