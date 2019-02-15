South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Dale Steyn surpasses Kapil Dev in illustrious list

South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he surpassed Kapil Dev in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket.

Steyn took four for 48 as South Africa took a first innings lead of 44 on the second day of the first Test against the Islanders in Durban. They stretched their lead to 170 by reaching 126 for four at the close.

Steyn now has 437 wickets to his name in the longest format and he surpassed legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev in this illustrious list. Steyn now stands at seventh in the all-time list of highest wicket-takers in Tests.

800 - Mutthiah Muralitharan (SL)

708 - Shane Warne (AUS)

619 – Anil Kumble (IND)

575 – James Anderson (ENG)

563 – Glenn McGrath (AUS)

519 – Courtney Walsh (WI)

437 – Dale Steyn (SA)

437 – Stuart Broad (ENG)

434 – Kapil Dev (434)

In the ongoing Durban Test, South Africa’s decision to pick five specialist bowlers meant that their advantage was some way short of being decisive, with Faf du Plessis (25 not out) and Quinton de Kock (15 not out) their last two recognised batsmen going into day three.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 191 and were unable to build on a good first day when their inexperienced bowlers surprised the South African batsmen, who could manage only 235 in their first innings.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 11:37 IST