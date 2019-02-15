Kuldeep Yadav or Ravichandran Ashwin? Shane Warne picks India’s number one Test spinner

The Indian head coach Ravi Shastri dropped a bomb when he said in an interview to Cricbuzz that Kuldeep Yadav is India’s number one Test spinner in overseas conditions and not the successful Ravichandran Ashwin. When spin legend Shane Warne was asked who would be his number one spinner in the Indian squad, Warne picked the chinaman bowler.

“Look, I am biased. I want spinners to play all the time. Play as many spinners whether it’s off-spin, leg spin. But the more leg spinners, the better for me. I think it’s a proven fact that leg spinners can help win you games in all conditions, home or away. So I hope India stick with spinners and Kuldeep gets a spot in any condition because he is a class act,” Warne told India Today.

Ravi Shastri showered praises on Kuldeep Yadav in the interview with Cricbuzz after his brilliant run in the recent past and said that he has transformed himself into the top choice for the Indian cricket team in overseas conditions.

“He plays overseas Test cricket and he gets five wickets, so he becomes our primary overseas spinner. Going ahead, if we have to play one spinner, he is the one we will pick. There is a time for everyone (referring to Ashwin’s poor fitness record in 2018). But now Kuldeep is our frontline number one overseas spinner,” Shastri said.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 11:20 IST