India vs Australia: 3 World Cup certainties who could be rested for the ODI series

After the historic triumph in Australia and New Zealand, the Indian selectors would now want to try out few new faces in a bid to the test the bench-strength leading up to the World Cup. Hence, in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, they could rest few frontline players and give opportunities to other players.

Here we take a look at three players who could be rested after the rather tight schedule in Australia and New Zealand. With the IPL coming up, the selectors will also be keen to monitor the workload of different players.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian opener has been a constant fixture at the top of the order for India and has even stepped in as the stand-in skipper in the absence of Virat Kohli. He has featured in almost all the limited overs series in the recent past and could be rested for the upcoming series.

Kl Rahul, who has found form in the A series against England, and could be given another opportunity at the top of the order.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After being rested for the limited overs leg in Australia and New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah could be back and this would make the selectors rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Also, with the IPL coming up, his workload will be a cause of concern for the management.

This might give a chance to the other seamers who have been with the team in Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul to stake their claim for the World Cup berth.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The diminutive leg-spinner has been a vital cog in the Indian ODI machinery for quite some time now and was the preferred option in the T20Is, ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. The selectors would want to give him a break and try out few other spinning options.

This could provide a longer rope to Ravindra Jadeja for the all-rounder’s spot.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 18:22 IST