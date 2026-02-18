South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Markram’s SA eye perfect group stage finish against eliminated UAE
South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Unbeaten South Africa face UAE in their T20 World Cup fixture in Delhi on Wednesday. Having already qualified for the Super Eight stage, South Africa will be aiming to end their group stage on a strong note.
Markram nearing milestone
SA expected to rotate squad
UAE squad
SA squad
Hello and welcome everyone!
South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa take on UAE in their upcoming T20 World Cup fixture in Delhi on Wednesday. Qualification is no longer a concern for the Proteas as they have already sealed a Super Eight berth. Meanwhile, UAE are already knocked out, and their slim qualification hopes ended following New Zealand's win over Canada, which also eliminated Afghanistan. Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa will aim to end the group stage on a strong note, and the match will also help them decide on their ideal playing XI. Having finished as runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup, South Africa's campaign began with a win over Canada, then held their nerve in a dramatic two-Super Over decider against Afghanistan, and then beat New Zealand....Read More
UAE, on the other hand, began their campaign with a massive defeat to New Zealand, then edged past Canada to revive it. But then they couldn't build on that win, losing to Afghanistan in their next fixture. Although qualification is no longer possible, the UAE will hope to end their tournament on a strong note. Speaking ahead of the match, UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput said, "Overall, our journey has been good so far. Yes, the first game, we never did well as a bowling unit but I think we batted well. But the last two games, we really proved that we are a better team than what was expected after the first game."
Markram nearing milestone
Markram is only 105 runs away from becoming South Africa's fourth-highest run-scorer in T20Is. He is expected to reach that milestone in this tournament.
SA expected to rotate squad
South Africa are expected to rotate their squad for this match. They have used 12 players in this tournament until now. Meanwhile, Smith, Nortje and Maphaka haven't featured in the playing XI yet.
UAE squad
Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar
SA squad
Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
Hello and welcome everyone!
Good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup fixture between South Africa and UAE. The Proteas have already qualified for the Super Eight stage and this match will be a mere formality for them.