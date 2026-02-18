South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Markram’s SA eye perfect group stage finish against eliminated UAE

Live

South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa take on UAE in their upcoming T20 World Cup fixture in Delhi on Wednesday. Qualification is no longer a concern for the Proteas as they have already sealed a Super Eight berth. Meanwhile, UAE are already knocked out, and their slim qualification hopes ended following New Zealand's win over Canada, which also eliminated Afghanistan. Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa will aim to end the group stage on a strong note, and the match will also help them decide on their ideal playing XI. Having finished as runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup, South Africa's campaign began with a win over Canada, then held their nerve in a dramatic two-Super Over decider against Afghanistan, and then beat New Zealand. UAE, on the other hand, began their campaign with a massive defeat to New Zealand, then edged past Canada to revive it. But then they couldn't build on that win, losing to Afghanistan in their next fixture. Although qualification is no longer possible, the UAE will hope to end their tournament on a strong note. Speaking ahead of the match, UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput said, "Overall, our journey has been good so far. Yes, the first game, we never did well as a bowling unit but I think we batted well. But the last two games, we really proved that we are a better team than what was expected after the first game." ...Read More

