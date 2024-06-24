South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA win toss, opt to bowl vs WI in battle for semis berth

June 24, 2024 5:36 AM IST

South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: After winning the toss, SA captain Markram said, "Going to bowl first. Can't see the wicket get any first. Hoping it gets slightly better this evening. We're in a good space. Haven't put together a perfect game yet. The wind is really strong. Obviously the pitch has moved across. Generally a good batting wicket, gets slower as it goes on. Shamsi comes in for Baartman."

Meanwhile, WI skipper Powell said, "Was 50-50 with the toss. Would've bowled as well. We're Caribbean guys playing in our home conditions. We should be able to adapt quickly. It's a team we have played often over the last couple of years. Kyle Mayers comes in for Johnson Charles."