South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA win toss, opt to bowl vs WI in battle for semis berth
- 30 Mins ago SA vs WI: The action begins!
- 38 Mins ago SA vs WI: National anthems!
- 54 Mins ago SA vs WI: Playing XIs
- 55 Mins ago SA vs WI: What did the captains say?
- 57 Mins ago SA vs WI: Toss time!
- 16 Mins ago SA vs WI: Head-to-head
- 30 Mins ago SA vs WI: What did Shai Hope say?
- 41 Mins ago SA vs WI: What did Keshav Maharaj say?
- 54 Mins ago SA vs WI: Hello and welcome everyone!
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: South Africa face West Indies on Monday, in Antigua.
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: Both teams will be eyeing for a place in the semifinals and the equation is simple, they need to win this match. South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 fixture, in Antigua on Monday. The Proteas are in hot form in this tournament, having sealed six consecutive wins. Meanwhile, West Indies have only lost once in six games....Read More
South Africa have had plenty of close matches, but have always managed to seal a win. South Africa are also one of the favourites and even their wins vs lesser fancied opponents like the USA and Nepal have also been hard fought. Speaking ahead of the match, West Indies' Shai Hope said, "Keep rallying. That's our motto. We always talk about rallying around the West Indies. The fans need to do the same. We're out there fighting for each and every one of us. We're playing a home World Cup, something a lot of cricketers may not get the opportunity to do. We understand the importance of this and we know how much the fans really want us to win. So we're fighting, we're doing it for them."
Key pointers from South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match:
- South Africa win toss, opt to bowl.
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: Hope and Mayers to open the innings for WI. Jansen to bowl the opening over for SA. The action begins!
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: It's time for national anthems as both set of players enter the field.
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: SA - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
WI - Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: After winning the toss, SA captain Markram said, "Going to bowl first. Can't see the wicket get any first. Hoping it gets slightly better this evening. We're in a good space. Haven't put together a perfect game yet. The wind is really strong. Obviously the pitch has moved across. Generally a good batting wicket, gets slower as it goes on. Shamsi comes in for Baartman."
Meanwhile, WI skipper Powell said, "Was 50-50 with the toss. Would've bowled as well. We're Caribbean guys playing in our home conditions. We should be able to adapt quickly. It's a team we have played often over the last couple of years. Kyle Mayers comes in for Johnson Charles."
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: South Africa captain Markram wins the toss, opts to bowl.
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: Both sides are level in terms of head-to-head. They have faced other in 22 games, with West Indies winning 11 and South Africa have also win 11. In T20 World Cups, they have faced each other four times, with South Africa leading 3-1.
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: Speaking ahead of the match, WI's Hope said, "Keep rallying. That's our motto. We always talk about rallying around the West Indies. The fans need to do the same. We're out there fighting for each and every one of us. We're playing a home World Cup, something a lot of cricketers may not get the opportunity to do. We understand the importance of this and we know how much the fans really want us to win. So we're fighting, we're doing it for them."
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: Speaking ahead of the match, SA's Maharaj said, "If you look at previous World Cups, the small moments we haven't really won. And it's good to see that all the games have been really close and we've found a way. That's building the character within the team. Crossing the line in those small moments are things we've never done before."
T20 World Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: Squads
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs WI: SA - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi
WI - Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers
