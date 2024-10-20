Explore
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
    South Africa Women vs SF2W Live Score: Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 20, 2024 6:29 PM IST
    South Africa Women vs SF2W Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    South Africa Women vs SF2W Live Score, Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    South Africa Women squad -
    Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune
    SF2W squad - ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 20, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    South Africa Women vs SF2W Match Details
