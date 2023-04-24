Spotlight on Harry Brook, Abdul Samad to be used as Impact Player: SRH's Dream11 prediction vs DC in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals in Match 34 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Led by Aiden Markram, SRH are currently ninth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points in six matches, packed with two wins and four defeats. SRH are currently in a two-match losing streak and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. SRH face DC in their next IPL 2023 match.(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

In their previous match, SRH crashed to a seven-wicket defeat vs Chennai Super Kings in Match 29. Chasing a target of 135 runs, Chennai reached 138/3 in 18.4 overs, with Devon Conway slamming an unbeaten knock of 77 runs off 57 balls. Meanwhile, Mayank Markande took two wickets for SRH. Initially, SRH posted 134/7 in 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma registering 34 runs in 26 balls. For CSK's bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja was in hot form and took three wickets.

For SRH, Harry Brook will open the batting with Abhishek Sharma. Brook is SRH's highest run-scorer this season with 156 runs in six matches, and he has already registered a century. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi is expected to bat at no. 3 and the former KKR man will be looking to improve. In six matches, he has only registered 145 runs. Captain Aiden Markram will be slotted in at no. 4, and wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen will bat at no. 5. Mayank Agarwal, who has been in poor form, will bat at no. 6 and Marco Jansen at no. 7.

The tailenders will be all-rounder Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

For the Impact Player option, SRH could use Abdul Samad and Mayank Dagar.

SRH's likely XI vs DC:

Openers: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma

Middle Order: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Impact Player

Depending on whether they bat or bowl first, Abdul Samad and Mayank Dagar will be SRH's Impact Player option.

