SRH Predicted XI vs GT: Will marauding Sunrisers tinker with winning combination against Titans?

Gujarat Titans have lost just one match this Indian Premier League season and that was against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH now face GT again with a chance of going top of the table for now and more or less cementing a spot in the top two. The Sunrisers have not looked back since ending their winless start with an eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ | Vettori told me 'Don't see you playing next 4-5 games. We're sending you home': Harshal on facing 'epitome of rejection', More IPL news

SRH have since gone on a run of five back to back wins, which has made them one of the surprise favourites to reach the playoffs. the 'Orange Army's' bowling attack especially their four-prong fast bowling unit has been exceptional as one saw when they demolished RCB for 68 in their previous encounter. The disconcerting bounce and movement created by Marco Jansen (6 wickets from 5 games) is ably complemented by Umran's (10 wickets from 7 games) fiery pace, T Natarajan's (15 from 7 games) deceptions off the track and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9 from 7 games) balancing it all with his experience. So much so that a lightweight spin department manned by left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith in absence of an injured Washington Sundar, till now hasn't been a cause of worry for Kane Williamson and his band of men.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their match against Gujarat Titans:

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has gone from strength to strength since being promoted to the top of the order. Abhishek's last five scores read 47, 31, 3, 42 and 75.

Kane Williamson (captain): Williamson has provided some stability with his side tending to bat around him. His luck in the toss has also come quite handy, with Williamson winning the toss in six out of seven matches that SRH have played thus far.

Rahul Tripathi: With the batters below the openers often providing finishing touches to low scoring chases, Tripathi has done the perfect finishers' role despite batting at No.3. Tripathi has scored 212 runs at a strike rate of 175.20 in seven innings.

Aiden Markram: Markram has been dismissed just once this season and has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of just over 150.

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran has been putting in handy shifts in the middle order apart from being invaluable behind the stumps. Pooran has scored 113 runs in seven innings.

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh has peculiarly been in the side for five matches but hardly done anything. He has not got to bat and bowled just one over in which he gave 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jagadeesha Suchith: Suchith is expected to play as long as Washington Sundar stays out due to injury. has picked 3 wickets in 3 games so far at an average of 18.0. The spinner has an economy of 7.20.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar has taken nine wickets at an average of 21.55. Kumar also has a good economy rate of 7.41.

Marco Jansen: Jansen was devastating against RCB. He took out their top order and thus triggered the collapse that saw them getting all our for 68 runs.

T Natarajan: Natarajan continued on the job started by Jansen against RCB, taking three more wickets.

Umran Malik: Malik only took one wicket against RCB but his searing pace was something they found difficult to deal with. He gave away just 13 runs in his four overs.