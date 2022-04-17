SRH Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Hyderabad face key decision over 20-year-old star as Williamson's men eye fourth win

The Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a hat-trick of wins on Friday, and will be aiming to capitalize on the momentum when they face the Punjab Kings in the first match of the double-header Sunday. The Kane Williamson-led side endured a poor start to the tournament with successive losses to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, but has since defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Kolkata Knight Riders. In their previous game against Shreyas Iyer's side, the pace bowling trio of T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, and Umran Malik impressed with its outing before Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram steered the side to an impressive seven-wicket win. (Follow IPL Coverage)

As the Sunrisers aim to continue on their winning streak, let's take a look at their probable XI:

Kane Williamson (c) The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain scored an important half-century against Gujarat Titans, and had enjoyed a strong start to the innings against the KKR as well before an inside-edge deflected onto the stumps. Against the PBKS, Williamson will hope to convert his start into a big knock.

Abhishek Sharma The left-hander had failed to make a mark in the last game against KKR. However, he showed his power-hitting potential during his match-winning knock against the Titans and SRH would be hoping for him to repeat his heroics against PBKS.

Rahul Tripathi The player of the match against KKR, Tripathi slammed a 22-ball half-century and eventually ended with 71, hitting four fours and six sixes against his former side. The 31-year-old batter steered the Sunrisers to victory after rebuilding the side in the run-chase.

Aiden Markram Like Tripathi, Markram also enjoyed his outing with the bat against the KKR, slamming an unbeaten 68 off just 36 balls to steer the Sunrisers to a 7-wicket win with 15 balls remaining.

Nicholas Pooran (wk) Pooran didn't get to spend significant time on the crease but has remained unbeaten in all of the side's last three games. In the game against Titans, Pooran stayed till the end, scoring 34* off just 18 deliveries to steer the side to win.

Shashank Singh Thanks to match-winning performances from the top and the middle-order, Shashank's wait to bat for the SRH continues. He had replaced the out-of-form Abdul Samad in the lineup and the Sunrisers would likely be retaining the 30-year-old in the XI.

Marco Jansen Jansen took the important wicket of Aaron Finch in the game against the Knight Riders, inflicting an early blow to the side. He has taken a wicket in all of the side's three games against CSK, GT, and KKR.

Jagadeesha Suchith The 28-year-old replaced injured all-rounder Washington Sundar in the XI and is likely to retain his place in the side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar The India veteran has taken five wickets in as many matches and took the important wicket of Pat Cummins in the death overs of the game against KKR. He is likely to continue leading the pace attack.

T Natarajan The left-armer has been in fine form for the Sunrisers ever since the start of the season. He has taken 11 wickets in five matches for the side so far, displaying exemplary skills with the new ball as well as during the death overs.

Umran Malik The speedster drew significant praise for his yorker to Shreyas Iyer in the last game, as Umran ended with two wickets to his name.