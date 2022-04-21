'He's been doing really well in the IPL for several seasons': SRH star roots for teammate to break into Indian squad

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has seen plenty of impressive performances by young Indian talent. Right from uncapped Ayush Badoni and Umran Malik to seasoned players Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, the players are making a strong case for themselves as we move closer to the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this year in Australia.

One among such star is Rahul Tripathi, who is currently the highest-run getter from Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 31-year-old right-handed batter has so far accumulated 205 runs from six outings at an impressive average of 51.25.

While Rahul has been a consistent performer in the cash-rich league, he is yet to feature in the national team. However, his SRH teammate Aiden Markram believes it shouldn't be surprise if he breaks into the India squad.

Speaking to News 9, the South Africa cricketer said: “I won't be surprised if he does end up in the squad. He's a really selfless person and does exactly what the team requires. Technically, he's incredibly good and he hits good cricket shots in the Powerplay and manages to score freely without taking many risks. He plays spin really well, he's got the lap shots and the sweep shots. He's been doing really well in the IPL for several seasons and we all know how much batting talent there is in India, but I will not be surprised if Rahul made it to the Indian squad.”

Meanwhile, after starting the season on a poor note, SRH have produced a brilliant turnaround, winning four matches on the trot. The team will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday and will look to continue their winning run.