SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Lungi Ngidi vs Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order set to headline high-octane clash

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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Follow Latest updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score: A cracking contest is on the cards as two sides, both riding the wave after recent wins, square off with renewed confidence. Delhi Capitals come into the clash on the back of a hard-fought victory over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a result that has firmly pushed them back into the playoff conversation. The win has lifted the mood in the camp, with the team beginning to find rhythm at a crucial stage of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad, too, seem to have turned a corner after a stuttering start. Consecutive wins against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have helped them regain belief and climb back into contention. Although Pat Cummins is likely to sit out the Delhi game, SRH have found positives in their bowling unit. Players like Praful Hinge, Sakib Husain and Shivang Kumar have grabbed their chances, bringing fresh energy and much-needed discipline to the attack, which has started to click at the right time. Meanwhile, they have continued to stick with an aggressive, high-risk approach, but the results have been patchy. Their top order, featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan, hasn’t quite fired in unison. While Abhishek and Ishan have chipped in with a few important contributions, Head’s form has been a concern, with the explosive starts not coming as frequently as expected. The lack of solid partnerships at the top has often left the middle order exposed far too early. More often than not, Heinrich Klaasen has had to walk in with the team under pressure, forcing him to first stabilise the innings before trying to accelerate. That added responsibility has altered his usual free-flowing style. Although the South African continues to lead the Orange Cap race, his innings haven’t quite had the same dominance and flair that fans have come to associate with him, highlighting the imbalance in SRH’s batting unit. Delhi’s senior batters have done a fair bit of the heavy lifting so far, with KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs all getting starts and spending time at the crease. Even so, the side would want those efforts to translate into match-defining knocks, especially on surfaces where big totals are there for the taking. Converting promising innings into commanding ones remains an area they need to address. On the bowling front, the absence of last season’s spearhead Mitchell Starc has left a noticeable gap, but Lungi Ngidi has stepped up admirably. The South African quick has struck a good balance between control and penetration, picking up key wickets while keeping the scoring in check. ...Read More

Sunrisers Hyderabad, too, seem to have turned a corner after a stuttering start. Consecutive wins against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have helped them regain belief and climb back into contention. Although Pat Cummins is likely to sit out the Delhi game, SRH have found positives in their bowling unit. Players like Praful Hinge, Sakib Husain and Shivang Kumar have grabbed their chances, bringing fresh energy and much-needed discipline to the attack, which has started to click at the right time. Meanwhile, they have continued to stick with an aggressive, high-risk approach, but the results have been patchy. Their top order, featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan, hasn’t quite fired in unison. While Abhishek and Ishan have chipped in with a few important contributions, Head’s form has been a concern, with the explosive starts not coming as frequently as expected. The lack of solid partnerships at the top has often left the middle order exposed far too early. More often than not, Heinrich Klaasen has had to walk in with the team under pressure, forcing him to first stabilise the innings before trying to accelerate. That added responsibility has altered his usual free-flowing style. Although the South African continues to lead the Orange Cap race, his innings haven’t quite had the same dominance and flair that fans have come to associate with him, highlighting the imbalance in SRH’s batting unit. Delhi’s senior batters have done a fair bit of the heavy lifting so far, with KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs all getting starts and spending time at the crease. Even so, the side would want those efforts to translate into match-defining knocks, especially on surfaces where big totals are there for the taking. Converting promising innings into commanding ones remains an area they need to address. On the bowling front, the absence of last season’s spearhead Mitchell Starc has left a noticeable gap, but Lungi Ngidi has stepped up admirably. The South African quick has struck a good balance between control and penetration, picking up key wickets while keeping the scoring in check.