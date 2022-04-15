SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live

IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Live Streaming: After a disappointing start to the tournament that saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their opening games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Kane Williamson's side seems to be back on track with wins in their last two games. The side registered dominant 8-wicket wins over Chennai Super Kings and the high-flying Gujarat Titans, and will be aiming to carry on the momentum when it faces the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer's KKR has won three of their five games so far, but the side faced a heavy defeat to Delhi Capitals in its previous game. The Knight Riders conceded a mammoth total of 215/5 in the game against the Capitals and will be aiming for an improved show when they face the 'Orange Army' later tonight.

Here is all you need to know about SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match live streaming…

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 15). The toss for SRH vs KKR will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

