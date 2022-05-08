SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score: Kohli, Williamson in focus as resurgent Bangalore face faltering Hyderabad; Toss at 3 PM

IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Match Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to return to winning ways as they face resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After a five match winning streak, the Sunrisers have slumped to three losses on the trot. The 2016 IPL winners have had a couple of injuries as well. Washington Sundar has injured his bowling hand again, while death overs specialist Natarajan missed the previous game with a niggle. The focus will also be on Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson, who has managed 199 runs from 10 matches at an average of 22.11. Bangalore will also expect runs from Virat Kohli. The former skipper 216 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 111.92. While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Du Plessis, Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed. Incidentally, SRH's last win came against RCB when they bundled out the Faf du Plessis led side for just 68.