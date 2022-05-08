SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score: Kohli, Williamson in focus as resurgent Bangalore face faltering Hyderabad; Toss at 3 PM
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Live Score: Faltering Hyderabad and resurgent Bangalore lock horns for two crucial points. Follow Live Score and Updates of the SRH vs RCB Match Today at the Wankhede Stadium.
IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Match Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to return to winning ways as they face resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After a five match winning streak, the Sunrisers have slumped to three losses on the trot. The 2016 IPL winners have had a couple of injuries as well. Washington Sundar has injured his bowling hand again, while death overs specialist Natarajan missed the previous game with a niggle. The focus will also be on Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson, who has managed 199 runs from 10 matches at an average of 22.11. Bangalore will also expect runs from Virat Kohli. The former skipper 216 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 111.92. While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Du Plessis, Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed. Incidentally, SRH's last win came against RCB when they bundled out the Faf du Plessis led side for just 68.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:36 PM
IPL Live Score SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad hope for return of two bowling stars
Natarajan and Washington missed the match against Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers bowling unit struggled in its absence, going for over 200 runs. The duo's return will be crucial, especially when it's a day game at the Wankhede.
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:32 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live: Milestone Alert
Virat Kohli is 77 runs away from completing 7000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore across IPL and Champions League T20.
Also, he needs 102 runs to become the leading run-getter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live
The pitches have a tendency of slowing down and slower bowlers from both camps will be itching to leave their mark in this day game... the toss is just 30 minutes away! Stay tuned for live updates.
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:27 PM
SRH vs RCB Live Score: ‘I haven’t performed the way I would have liked'
"Until now I haven't performed the way I would have liked. The team expects from me and I have not delivered. My role is to pick wickets in the powerplay and set the tone for the rest of the innings," Siraj told host broadcasters Star Sports.
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:26 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score: Mohammed Siraj's dismal season
Mohammed Siraj hasn't clicked so far. The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer has picked up eight wickets at an average of 47.37. He's also gone wicketless in six of 11 games in the ongoing competition. Siraj needs to find his mojo as the 10-team competition is on the business end.
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:20 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL Scorecard: Sunrisers Hyderabad's poor record at the Wankhede
Sunrisers Hyderabad haven't had an impressive run at the Wankhede. The team has won just one IPL game at the venue, and they're on a four-game losing streak at the iconic stadium in Mumbai.
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:16 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL Scorecard: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad return to winning ways?
Hyderabad lost by 21 runs against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals and they are in desperate need of a win after three straight defeats. Lavishing praise on Umran Malik, Williamson said that things could change quickly if SRH put things together.
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:12 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live: Umran Malik's thunderbolts
Pace sensation Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament in his previous game against the Delhi Capitals. He, however, was pummelled into submission by the Delhi batters to return 0/52 in his four overs. He seeks wickets and an economical spell, and Umran might look to add some variations today.
Sun, 08 May 2022 02:05 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:58 PM
IPL Live Score, SRH vs RCB: Marco Jansen to return?
Sunrisers have a 12-8 record against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With 38 wickets, Bangalore are the best bowling side in the middle overs but Hyderabad have got lethal options too.
Marco Jansen wreaked havoc in the last leg between the two as his three-fer led to Bangalore folding for just 68. The South African didn't play the last game but Tom Moody will be tempted to bring him back.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:53 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates
RCB have moved to fourth position on the points table and the perennial underachievers will expect that their bowling unit fires in unison versus Hyderabad. Apart from Harshal and Maxwell, Bangalore have Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Shahbaz Ahmed in the bowling artillery.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:52 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live: Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel's clinical bowling
Glenn Maxwell didn't shine with the bat but produced a fine bowling performance in the last game. He ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs. Also, Harshal Patel was right on the money as he snared three wickets while giving away 35 runs.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:48 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score: Dinesh Karthik's stellar season
While Kohli was sedate in his batting approach, Mahipal Lomror smashed a 27-ball 42 to elevate the scoring rate against Chennai Super Kings. Faf du Plessis (38 off 22) and Dinesh Karthik (27 not out off 17) also chipped in with crucial batting knocks.
Karthik has been superb this season. He's produced match-winning knocks coming down the batting order. He will face a stiff task today against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Natarajan.
-
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:43 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:41 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL Scorecard: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye top-4 finish
It's no secret that Kane Williamson is among the consistent performers with the bat. But the Sunrisers skipper has failed to click at the top. His contribution will be crucial if the Orange Army wants to break into the top-4 bracket. They sit sixth on the points table.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:33 PM
SRH vs RCB Today Match: Virat Kohli in search of big knock
In the previous game against Chennai Super Kings, Virat hit three boundaries and a six but faltered as the innings progressed. He found it hard to hit big shots and perished against a Moeen Ali delivery again. He was also involved in Glenn Maxwell's run-out. Kohli eventually could only manage a 33-ball 30.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:30 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL Scorecard: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's aggressive intent
Virat Kohli has got 30-plus scores this season but he's yet to get a big knock this season. Williamson is in the same boat. The Sunrisers captain 199 runs from 10 matches at a lowly strike rate of 96.13. Both stars will look for an aggressive approach at the top.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:28 PM
SRH vs RCB 2022 Live: Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli
His strike rate may be on the lower side but Virat Kohli has got the backing of Ravi Shastri, who believes the star batter finding his run-scoring spree is more important for RCB.
"I don't go big on that (strike rate). I will go and see the surface. If the surface is flat, then go. Then your strike rate has to be really good. But on a track like this, you might have to do the job for your team as well. Hold the innings together, and play the sheet anchor's role. The strike rate will always be good at the end of the innings," Shastri told Star Sports.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:26 PM
SRH vs RCB IPL Scorecard: Spotlight on Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli looked scratchy during his stay against Chennai Super Kings. But a loopy off-spinner by Moeen Ali cleaned him up. It was a Test-match style dismissal, leading to fans and pundits questioning Kohli's fluency with the bat. He was out on nought in first leg against SRH and the former RCB skipper will look to redeem himself today.
Sun, 08 May 2022 01:23 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates
The spotlight during this afternoon game will be on two batting stars, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Both modern-day icons are yet to click this season. Kohli showed glimpses of returning to form in his fifty against Gujarat Titans. But he could only manage a 33-ball 30 against Chennai Super Kings at a below-par strike rate.
While the Indian has scored just 216 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.60, the SRH captain has managed 199 runs from 10 matches at an average of 22.11.
-
SRH vs RCB IPL Scorecard: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster IPL 2022 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
While Sunrisers look to snap a three-game losing streak, Bangalore eye a much-improved performance after folding for just 68 in their previous game versus the Orange Army! Expecting a cracker of a game... stay tuned for live updates!