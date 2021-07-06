‘Sri Lanka board should feel blessed that India is sending a team’: Kaneria slams Ranatunga for ‘2nd string team’ remark

Arjuna Ranatunga’s ‘second-string Indian side’ remark hasn’t been welcomed by former international cricketers. Several ex-India players have questioned the statement, highlighting the potential of the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. And now, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed Ranatunga for his comments.

India and Sri Lanka will be locking horns in a limited-overs series which begins from July 13 in Colombo. In the absence of the regular players, the BCCI has sent a team comprised of experience and youth for the tour of Sri Lanka, with Rahul Dravid as the head coach. But Ranatunga wasn’t impressed with the move as he stated that Indian team management sending a 'second-string' team is an insult to Sri Lankan cricket.

Kaneria, in his latest YouTube video, lashed out at the 1996 World Cup-winning captain for his distasteful comments about the Indian cricket team.

“Ranatunga has made the statement just to stay in the limelight. India is one such nation that contains 50-60 players and can make two international teams. Many players, including Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have been with the Indian team for a while. It is sad to hear such a statement from a cricketer of your stature,” Kaneria stated.

The former cricketer further said the Sri Lankan cricket board should be thankful to India for the tour as the upcoming series would help them financially.

“Sri Lankan cricket is on the decline. Look at the way they are playing the series in England. It is as if they have forgotten playing cricket. The Sri Lankan board should feel blessed that India is sending a team to help the board will be out of the financial crisis,” Kaneria signed off.