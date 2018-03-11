Sri Lanka cricketer Ramith Rambukwella arrested for assault, drink-driving

Sri Lankan cricketer Ramith Rambukwella was arrested yet again on Friday night on charges of assault and drink-driving.

Rambukwella, who has played played two T20Is for the Sri Lankan cricket team, allegedly beat up two university students with a firearm.

Sri Lanka Police confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Rambukwella, who has a history of erratic behaviour dating back to his time in the Sri Lanka U-19 cricket team, was arrested on Nawala Road in Colombo.

Sri Lanka Cricket officials are set to take action of their own should the charges against him be proved true, with a board official telling Cricbuzz that he could lose out on his contract.

Rambukwella, who plays for Sri Lankan cricket club Tamil Union in the domestic T20 tournament, might also face some form of punishment from the club.

The all-rounder was previously arrested in 2016 for another misdemeanour behind the wheel when a car he was driving crashed into a wall in the early hours of the morning. No one was harmed in the incident.

But perhaps his most infamous run-in with trouble came when he was travelling back from the Caribbean with the Sri Lanka A cricket team.

In an inebriated state, Rambukwella caused panic in the aircraft when he tried to open the plane’s cabin door at 35,000 feet. He was fined over the incident.