Sri Lanka Cricket's bold move to fill stadiums before blockbuster India Test series, announces free entry for fans

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced free entry for spectators during the upcoming two-Test series against India in a bid to attract larger crowds. The series begins on August 15 in Galle, with the board confirming on Friday that fans will be able to watch both matches without purchasing tickets.

India will play two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. (SLC)

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"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge, thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket," SLC stated in a release.

The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second will take place at the SSC in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Both matches will count towards the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

"Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India," it further stated.

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Test cricket has struggled to draw large crowds across the subcontinent in recent years, with attendance often falling well short of expectations. Sri Lanka has been no exception, as even India's previous tours were played before sparsely populated stands. A similar trend was evident earlier this year during the one-off India-Afghanistan Test in Mullanpur, where crowd numbers remained modest despite the presence of the Indian team. Apart from traditional centres such as Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru, red-ball cricket has generally found it difficult to attract significant matchday attendance in the region.

India in transition phase

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Meanwhile, the two-Test series carries significant importance for India, who are still adjusting to life after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. The team is in the middle of a transition, with several key positions yet to be firmly settled. A series victory will be vital not only for confidence but also to strengthen India's position in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. One of the biggest selection headaches remains the No. 3 spot, where the team management is still searching for a long-term solution. The spin department is another area under scrutiny. Ravindra Jadeja remains India's only established first-choice spinner, but with the veteran nearing the twilight of his career, the selectors are also looking to identify the next generation of spin options capable of succeeding him in the longest format.

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