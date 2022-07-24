Angelo Mathews completes huge landmark in Tests, says ‘still willing to give my best in all three formats'

While there have been suggestions for ODIs to be scrapped entirely or players finding it to continue in all the three formats, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has remained a static figure. The 35-year-old cricketer completed a landmark in international cricket on Sunday, becoming only the sixth player from the island nation to make 100 Test appearances. The ongoing Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Galle marks his 100th appearance in the longer formats.

On the occasion, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board honoured the former Test captain with a memento ahead of the match. The all-rounder was accompanied by his family. Mathews made his Test debut over a decade at the same venue and the same opponents in 2009. He is one of the leading figure of Sri Lanka cricket in all the three formats, and is also their fourth-highest run-getter in the longer formats.

📸 Presentation: Angelo Mathews receives commemorative cap and a special gift before play to mark his 100th Test for 🇱🇰.#AM100 pic.twitter.com/Q14keDxL4A — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 24, 2022

Shedding some light on the longevity of his career, the Lankan legend called veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson his inspiration. And while there have been increased talks about players unwilling to play all the three formats, Mathews feels otherwise.

"My inspiration is Jimmy Anderson. Being a fast bowler, he still wants to play a couple of more years. See it's the drive that you have towards the game. It's not going to stop here. I still have a few more years. Age is just a number, and I am still willing to give it my best in all three formats," Mathews told reporters ahead of the clash.

Also Read | 'Respect Wasim bhai's opinion, but he has 500 wickets in ODIs only': Ex-PAK captain on Akram's 'format is dying' remark

Mathews, who considers Test as his top format, also drew concerns about the lack of red-ball games for Sri Lanka in the next 18 months.

"I prefer Test cricket. We like if there are many more Test matches because most of the leading players want to play more Test cricket. But, unfortunately, I think we have about seven Test matches for the next 18 months or so. We hope SLC would make arrangements to include a few more Test matches."

Meanwhile, Mathews led Sri Lanka's fightback in his landmark Test on Day 1 after the hosts were three down against Pakistan. Mathews along with Dinesh Chandimal (35) stitched 75-run stand for the fourth wicket after the hosts lost skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 40 early in the second session.

Mathews was caught behind on 42 against left arm spinner left-arm spinner Nauman Ali. He was earlier gifted a reprieve on 36 when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had dropped an easy catch at extra cover off against the same bowler.

Sri Lanka were edging close to 250 for the loss of four wickets in the final session of the opening day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON