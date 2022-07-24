Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE, 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Cricket Score and Updates
  • SL vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Sri Lanka face Pakistan on Day 1 of their second Test at Galle International Stadium in Galle, on Sunday. Follow Live Cricket Score and Updates of SL vs PAK 2nd Test Day 1.
SL vs PAK Live Score: Dimuth Karunaratne in action for Sri Lanka.(AFP)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 11:09 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Having won the toss and opted to bat, Sri Lanka will be aiming for a strong start in the first innings against Pakistan on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match at Galle International Stadium in Galle, on Sunday. The hosts lost the first Test by four wickets in Galle with Abdullah Shafique smacking an unbeaten knock of 160 runs to help Pakistan to a record run chase. Meanwhile, the fixture is also Angelo Mathews' 100th Test match for Sri Lanka and he was presented a special cap by legendary cricketer Chaminda Vaas.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

Sunday, July 24, 2022
