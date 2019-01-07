Sri Lanka spinner takes all 10 wickets in an innings

Left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara has bagged all 10 wickets during a Sri Lanka first-class cricket match.

Playing for Colombo Cricket Club against Saracens Sports Club, Pushpakumara took all 10 wickets for 37 runs to skittle Saracens out for 113 as they fell well short chasing a 349-run target. Having taken six wickets in the first innings, the spinner finished with match figures of 16 for 110.

Pushpakumara’s 10 for 37 effort places him joint 13th in the list of best bowling figures in an innings in first class cricket. Hedley Verity’s 10 for 10 while playing for Yorkshire against Nottinghamshire in 1932 places him top of the pile.

Interestingly, Saracens’ Chamikara Edirisinghe came close to achieving the same feat earlier in the match, bagging nine wickets but was denied the historic feat by teammate Ashen Bandara when he claimed the final dismissal.

The feat, one of the rarest in cricket, has been achieved only twice in international cricket. England’s Jim Laker took 10 for 56 against Australia at Old Trafford in 1956 while former India captain Anil Kumble took all ten wickets for 74 runs against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999.

Pushpakumara made his Test debut for Sri Lanka in August 2017 and has gone on to play four Tests, the last of which came against England in November. He didn’t make the cut for Sri Lanka’s ongoing campaign in New Zealand.

The 31-year-old achieved another personal milestone during the course of the game as he went past 700 wickets in first-class cricket. His tally now reads 715 wickets at an average of 19.19.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 10:19 IST