Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka U19 vs England U19, Plate Final: Live Cricket Score, updates

Under 19 world cup: Catch all the live score and updates from the ICC Under 19 World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and England.

cricket Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka U19 vs England U19: Live Cricket Score, updates(Twitter)
         

 

Sri Lanka U19 have won the toss and have opted to field

England U19 (Playing XI): Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Jordan Cox(w), Jack Haynes, George Hill, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson(c), Kasey Aldridge, Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri

Sri Lanka U19 (Playing XI): Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara(w), Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madushanka

