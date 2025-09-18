Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: AFG hunt runs on the board in must-win match, opt to bat first

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: SL vs AFG: The fate of an enthralling Group B in the Asia Cup will be decided today evening, as the final match is all set to go with any combination of the three leading teams possible in the Super 4s. This is what was expected from this tight group, where three genuine contenders to reach the final of this tournament were drawn into the same pool, and as Sri Lanka prepare to face Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi with Bangladesh watching on anxiously from the sidelines, drama is sure to ensue....Read More

The qualification case for both teams is fairly simple and straightforward: win at any cost, and you will be through to the next round of this tournament with no questions asked. After that, it gets a little more complicated: Sri Lanka will likely still go through even if they lose, as long as they are not thumped in a heavy defeat which would tank their net run-rate. Equally, Bangladesh from the side will be hoping their long rivals will be able to pull of the win over Afghanistan, currently on two points while the Tigers are on four.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, need to win to go through as well, but it is a must-win for them: lose and they are out. However, if they are to win this contest, Bangladesh’s hope will be that it is by a big margin, one which will allow them to sneak through despite a negative net run-rate in the group stages. Whatever does happen, one of the teams will depart with a broken heart – especially if Afghanistan win, a result which would see all teams with a record of two wins and one loss, first separated from third on net run-rate alone.

Sri Lanka have looked good but not completely impermeable in their two games thus far. Their bowling and their top order has been ticking along very nicely, with positives in both departments. It is the middle and lower middle order which is the question: it was dismissed cheaply in both matches, and it took a lot of bonus lives against Hong Kong to avoid what would have been an embarrassing upset via a collapse. They look to be the stronger team on paper compared to tonight’s opponents – but Afghanistan have beaten the Lankans three times in eight T20Is, which means that they cannot be written off at all. If they can ensure their batting stands up through the middle overs and into the death, they have enough firepower at the top and enough quality with the ball to put the stress on the other two teams in the group.

All in all, it promises to be a barnstormer, with good cricket enough to ensure Sri Lanka’s qualification but Afghanistan ready to play with a sense of desperations. Fans will remember when this team were in a similar situation during last year’s T20 World Cup, and that means they are not a unit that can be easily written off when it comes down to it. Who will finish with the upper hand, and who will be sent home packing?