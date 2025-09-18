Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: AFG hunt runs on the board in must-win match, opt to bat first
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: SL vs AFG: Follow the updates as a crucial encounter begins in Abu Dhabi, with all three of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh capable of going through to the Super 4s.
- 4 Mins agoRashid Khan wins the toss and chooses to BAT!
- 14 Mins agoSpinners on both teams will be the key players today
- 29 Mins agoAfghanistan lost to Bangladesh, but stay in the fight thanks to big opening win
- 46 Mins agoSri Lanka looking like the form team, but cracks are there
- 51 Mins agoBangladesh hope for a Sri Lanka win, or a heavy Sri Lanka loss
- 56 Mins agoSimple equation: win and go through
- 1 Hr 40 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: SL vs AFG: The fate of an enthralling Group B in the Asia Cup will be decided today evening, as the final match is all set to go with any combination of the three leading teams possible in the Super 4s. This is what was expected from this tight group, where three genuine contenders to reach the final of this tournament were drawn into the same pool, and as Sri Lanka prepare to face Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi with Bangladesh watching on anxiously from the sidelines, drama is sure to ensue....Read More
The qualification case for both teams is fairly simple and straightforward: win at any cost, and you will be through to the next round of this tournament with no questions asked. After that, it gets a little more complicated: Sri Lanka will likely still go through even if they lose, as long as they are not thumped in a heavy defeat which would tank their net run-rate. Equally, Bangladesh from the side will be hoping their long rivals will be able to pull of the win over Afghanistan, currently on two points while the Tigers are on four.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, need to win to go through as well, but it is a must-win for them: lose and they are out. However, if they are to win this contest, Bangladesh’s hope will be that it is by a big margin, one which will allow them to sneak through despite a negative net run-rate in the group stages. Whatever does happen, one of the teams will depart with a broken heart – especially if Afghanistan win, a result which would see all teams with a record of two wins and one loss, first separated from third on net run-rate alone.
Sri Lanka have looked good but not completely impermeable in their two games thus far. Their bowling and their top order has been ticking along very nicely, with positives in both departments. It is the middle and lower middle order which is the question: it was dismissed cheaply in both matches, and it took a lot of bonus lives against Hong Kong to avoid what would have been an embarrassing upset via a collapse. They look to be the stronger team on paper compared to tonight’s opponents – but Afghanistan have beaten the Lankans three times in eight T20Is, which means that they cannot be written off at all. If they can ensure their batting stands up through the middle overs and into the death, they have enough firepower at the top and enough quality with the ball to put the stress on the other two teams in the group.
All in all, it promises to be a barnstormer, with good cricket enough to ensure Sri Lanka’s qualification but Afghanistan ready to play with a sense of desperations. Fans will remember when this team were in a similar situation during last year’s T20 World Cup, and that means they are not a unit that can be easily written off when it comes down to it. Who will finish with the upper hand, and who will be sent home packing?
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Rashid Khan wins the toss and chooses to BAT!
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Runs on the board is the key says Rashid Khan, who opts to BAT FIRST in Abu Dhabi! New surface and expects a solid match today, he says. Charith Asalanka says he would have batted first as well. Very interesting!
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Spinners on both teams will be the key players today
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: 10 minutes from the toss. Both teams might want to know exactly what they have to get – particularly Sri Lanka. Over the course of the evening, the spinners in particular will come into play in big fashion. Wanindu Hasaranga has been one of the most impressive performers in this tournament so far, but Rashid Khan will want to stand up and take responsiblity himself. They have plenty of support in the bowling department on each side as well.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh, but stay in the fight thanks to big opening win
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Afghanistan could have all but sealed progression if they beat Bangladesh, but were outclassed on the day earlier this week. Nevertheless, their ability to put away Hong Kong means they have the NRR boost, which keeps them in the hunt – and they don't have the dark horse tag for nothing. Capable of pulling off stunning results on the regular.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka looking like the form team, but cracks are there
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: With wins over Bangladesh and Hong Kong, Sri Lanka are in a strong position in this group. However, a near-upset at the hands of HK due to a collapse will have shaken Asalanka's men a touch. Can they recover to put forth their best tonight?
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Bangladesh hope for a Sri Lanka win, or a heavy Sri Lanka loss
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Watching on from their camp, Bangladesh are in a solid but vulnerable position after their NRR has taken a hit in this tournament. They are on four points after their win over Afghanistan, but qualification is out of their hands. If Sri Lanka see off Afghanistan, then it's through to the Super 4s for the Tigers. If Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka, it is in jeopardy.
However, if Afghanistan win by a big, big margin – by 70 runs in a 150 run chase, for example – they will scrape through on net run rate.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Simple equation: win and go through
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: For both teams, at the outset the demand is simple: avoid defeat today, and book your spot through to the next round and the Super 4s. After that, with Bangladesh in the mix, is where things get complicated.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Hello and welcome!
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG: Group B will draw to a close today evening in Abu Dhabi, in what is a crucial match with several permutations and combinations on the line in terms of qualification. Both teams have it in their hands, but Bangladesh watch on anxiously from the sidelines. All the build up and the live updates from the match, right here on Crickit.