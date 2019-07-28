Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score, 2nd ODI in Colombo: Bangladesh lose second wicket, Tamim Iqbal out for 19

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score

Bangladesh look to rebuild: They have lost two early wickets in a must-win ODI against Sri Lanka and will now look to rebuild their innings otherwise they might be staring at another series defeat.

Tamim Iqbal departs: After scoring 19 runs, captain Tamim Iqbal has dragged one from Isuru Udana onto his own stumps. Bangladesh again off to a bad start.

Bangladesh lose first wicket: Soumya Sarkar was trapped plumb in front of the stumps as Nuwan Pradeep picks the wicket.

Bangladesh start well: The openers have started well in the second ODI with both batsmen looking comfortable.

Akila Dananjaya is back: Akila will be playing his first international since March 2019 after impressing the national selectors for Sri Lanka A in India.

Toss update: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Preview: After the emotional first ODI where veteran Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga bid adieu to the 50-over format, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the 2nd ODI. Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 91 runs after a stupendous performance from Kusal Perera, who hit a 99-ball 111 runs to power them to a total of 314 runs. In reply, Bangladesh could only score 223 as they lost all their wickets. Lasith Malinga was their tormentor-in-chief as he picked up 3 wickets for just 28 runs in his last-ever ODI international.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara