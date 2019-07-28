Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score, 2nd ODI in Colombo: Bangladesh lose second wicket, Tamim Iqbal out for 19
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Catch all the action of the second ODI between the two Asian rivals at the R.Premadasa Stadium through our live commentary.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score
Bangladesh look to rebuild: They have lost two early wickets in a must-win ODI against Sri Lanka and will now look to rebuild their innings otherwise they might be staring at another series defeat.
Tamim Iqbal departs: After scoring 19 runs, captain Tamim Iqbal has dragged one from Isuru Udana onto his own stumps. Bangladesh again off to a bad start.
Bangladesh lose first wicket: Soumya Sarkar was trapped plumb in front of the stumps as Nuwan Pradeep picks the wicket.
Bangladesh start well: The openers have started well in the second ODI with both batsmen looking comfortable.
Akila Dananjaya is back: Akila will be playing his first international since March 2019 after impressing the national selectors for Sri Lanka A in India.
Toss update: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Preview: After the emotional first ODI where veteran Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga bid adieu to the 50-over format, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the 2nd ODI. Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 91 runs after a stupendous performance from Kusal Perera, who hit a 99-ball 111 runs to power them to a total of 314 runs. In reply, Bangladesh could only score 223 as they lost all their wickets. Lasith Malinga was their tormentor-in-chief as he picked up 3 wickets for just 28 runs in his last-ever ODI international.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara