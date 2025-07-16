Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd T20I on TV and online

With three-match T20I series level at 1-1, Sri Lanka host Bangladesh in Colombo in the finale, on Wednesday. The hosts won the first fixture, but then Bangladesh staged a comeback in the second, clinching a 83-run victory. Litton Das was in hot form as the Bangladesh T20I skipper smacked 76 off 50 balls, his first fifty after 13 innings. He also formed key partnerships with Towhid Hridoy and Shamin Hossain. Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (R) celebrates with his captain Charith Asalanka after a dismissal.(AFP)

Sri Lanka will look to bounce back to winning ways, and were bowled out for 94, their lowest T20I total at home. The hosts will need their top-order to step up, and skipper Charith Asalanka will also need to go with a well-balanced playing XI. The fans will also expect runs from Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando.

Speaking ahead of the match, Lankan head coach Sanath Jayasuriya said, “Not pressure as such. We need to play well. We have won the Test and ODI series and we need to finish off the T20s well. Players want to do well and we are working hard.”

“We need to bat well and long for by the top three. The bowlers are experienced enough and they know what to do. We have lot of experienced players and whoever who gets set needs to bat well.

“I don't want to be under pressure all the time. This is too much. No one wants to be under pressure like this. It's a challenge. It's part of cricket. We did mistakes last game. We need to bounce back and it's simple,” he added.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Live telecast and streaming

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I will take place on Wednesday (July 16), 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I in India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I in India will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I in India?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I in India will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode.