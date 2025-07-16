South Africa vs New Zealand, Live Streaming: When and where to watch T20I tri-series cricket match on TV and online

In their second fixture of the ongoing T20 tri-series tournament, South Africa take on New Zealand, in Harare on Wednesday. The Proteas have been in good form lately, winning the WTC title last month, and then sealing easy victories over Zimbabwe in a two-match series. Then they built on their form in the tri-series opener, defeating Zimbabwe by five wickets. South Africa face New Zealand on Wednesday.(Twitter)

Meanwhile for New Zealand, it will be Rob Walter’s first assignment as the team’s head coach. He was previously South Africa’s white-ball coach too. The Black Caps are the favourites to win the tri-series, and also have skipper Mitchell Santner back in the squad.

Speaking ahead of the match, South Africa’s George Linde said, “If you look at our squad there are a lot of new faces. It's probably not our A side, or the proper Proteas side. Most of the guys are having a well deserved rest after the WTC final. There are a lot of guys who want to do well and make their mark in the side.”

The Proteas were economical with the ball in their opener, and their middle order, consisting of Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis and Corbin Bosch, destroyed Zimbabwe.

South Africa vs New Zealand: Live telecast and streaming

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand T20I tri-series match take place?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20I tri-series match will take place on July 16 (Friday), and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand T20I tri-series match take place?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20I tri-series match will take place at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Where to watch live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand T20I tri-series match in India?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand T20I tri-series match in India will not be televised on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand T20I tri-series match in India?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand T20I tri-series match in India will be available on the FanCode app.