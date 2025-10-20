Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where to watch SL vs BAN live on TV and online

The Women's World Cup 2025 finally arrives in Navi Mumbai, and the first fixture at the venue will see Sri Lanka squaring off against Bangladesh on Monday, October 20. The turnout for the fixture is expected to be on the lower side, considering it's Diwali day, hence most of the fans would be busy celebrating the festival in India. However, the game promises to be a cracker as both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have shown signs of pulling off major upsets, only to fall short at the final hurdle. Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup on Monday. (AFP)

Sri Lanka's campaign in the eight-team tournament has been hampered by inclement weather in Colombo, and the side would be looking to play a full-fledged match after moving out of the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka are seventh in the points table with two points from five matches, while Bangladesh are sixth with as many points. The Nigar Sultana Joty-led side is ahead on the basis of a superior net run rate.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu ©, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Monday, October 20 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the DR DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

