Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score and updates
The first match of the series was washed out due to rain and a wet outfield. Chandimal won the toss and Sri Lanka bat first.cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2018 09:51 IST
Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat first. The first match was washed out due to rain. However, the day is currently bright and sunny in Dambulla. If the day is indeed washed out, we have a reserve day in place tomorrow.
Teams:
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
First Published: Oct 13, 2018 09:49 IST