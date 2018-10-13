Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 13, 2018
Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score and updates

The first match of the series was washed out due to rain and a wet outfield. Chandimal won the toss and Sri Lanka bat first.

Updated: Oct 13, 2018 09:51 IST
Sri Lankan cricket captain Dinesh Chandimal gives a thumbs up sign during a practice session ahead of their second one-day international cricket match with England in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.(AP)

Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat first. The first match was washed out due to rain. However, the day is currently bright and sunny in Dambulla. If the day is indeed washed out, we have a reserve day in place tomorrow.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 09:49 IST

