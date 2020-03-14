e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs England: Joe Root backs decision to scrap tour over virus fears

Sri Lanka vs England: Joe Root backs decision to scrap tour over virus fears

A practice match in Colombo was halted on Friday and the team announced they would be flying back to London.

cricket Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:39 IST
AFP
AFP
London
File image of England skipper Joe Root.
File image of England skipper Joe Root.(REUTERS)
         

England Test captain Joe Root has backed the decision to abandon the Test tour of Sri Lanka over the coronavirus pandemic, saying the players’ minds were “elsewhere”. A practice match in Colombo was halted on Friday and the team announced they would be flying back to London. The two-Test series, which was due to start in Galle on March 19, has been postponed.

Also Read: ‘Will be surprised if he’s not picked in Indian side’: Pujara on pacer

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the physical and mental well-being of the players and support staff was paramount.

“There was an element of relief. The right decision has been made,” Root told the BBC.

“You could see looking at the players that their minds were elsewhere thinking about people back home. Now that we can go and look after families and be with loved ones, that’s put a lot of guys at ease.”

The skipper said there had been a lot of talk about the virus in the dressing room and it had started to overshadow the cricket.

Also Read: Shifting IPL abroad not an option - Report

“Looking at how quickly things have happened at home, you’re thinking about family and friends who might be a bit more vulnerable and that’s hard when you’re a long way away.

“It was clear it was getting in the way of performance and affecting the mental well-being of the guys.”

New Zealand abandoned their one-day tour of Australia on Saturday after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘GST on mobile phones to be taxed at 18% from 12%,’ announces FM Sitharaman
‘GST on mobile phones to be taxed at 18% from 12%,’ announces FM Sitharaman
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be a truncated one if it happens
Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be a truncated one if it happens
Coronavirus Update: Third batch of Indians from Iran to arrive at midnight in Mumbai
Coronavirus Update: Third batch of Indians from Iran to arrive at midnight in Mumbai
Iran says coronavirus kills another 97, pushing death toll to 611
Iran says coronavirus kills another 97, pushing death toll to 611
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news