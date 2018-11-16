Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Updates 2nd Test Day 3: Visitors eye fightback

Live Updates: Roshen Silva hit a stubborn 85 to guide Sri Lanka to a 46-run first innings lead over England in the second Test on Thursday. The hosts, down 1-0 in the three-match series, were bowled out for 336 in reply to England’s 290. England’s Rory Burns and tail-ender Jack Leach had to see out one nervy over before the end of the second day in Kandy. England faced just one over before stumps on day two and promoted Leach to open the innings. The nightwatchman negotiated six deliveries from Dilruwan Perera without further drama.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 09:54 IST