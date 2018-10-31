Sri Lanka vs England: Youngster Nissanka stretchered off after being struck on head by Jos Buttler

Young Sri Lanka cricketer Pathum Nissanka suffered a horrific head injury while fielding at short fine leg during England’s warm-up clash against Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI on Wednesday.

During the second day of the warm-up match, Jos Buttler pulled a delivery and it hit Nissanka on top of his helmet. Nissanka fell on the ground immediately as players from both the sides rushed towards him.

Pathum Nissanka being stretchered off the ground by England and Sri Lankan doctors (Getty Image)

The 20-year-old was stretchered off the group with the help of England staff – doctor Moiz Moghal, physio Craig de Weymarn and massage therapist Mark Saxby – and one Sri Lankan doctor.

Nissanka was later taken to a local hospital and reports suggest that he was conscious the entire way. It is being said that he sustained head and neck injuries but there has been no official word yet.

Early tea was taken as the match had to be halted for close to 20 minutes. England were 220/4 at tea in reply to Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI’s 392/9 d.

