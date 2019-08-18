Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Day 5 live score and updates

cricket

Day 4 Report: Sri Lanka got off to a strong start in their chase for a 268-run victory target after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne frustrated New Zealand with a 133-run opening stand on the penultimate day of the opening test on Saturday. After New Zealand made 285 all out to leave the hosts with a tricky fourth-innings target, Karunaratne and Thirimanne batted sensibly through the last two sessions to swing momentum their way. Karunaratne hit only two boundaries in his patient 71, while Thirimanne stroked four of them in his sedate 57 before bad light stopped play with the hosts needing 135 to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.

