Sunday, Aug 18, 2019

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Day 5 live score and updates

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5

cricket Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5(AP)
         

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live:

 

Day 4 Report: Sri Lanka got off to a strong start in their chase for a 268-run victory target after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne frustrated New Zealand with a 133-run opening stand on the penultimate day of the opening test on Saturday. After New Zealand made 285 all out to leave the hosts with a tricky fourth-innings target, Karunaratne and Thirimanne batted sensibly through the last two sessions to swing momentum their way. Karunaratne hit only two boundaries in his patient 71, while Thirimanne stroked four of them in his sedate 57 before bad light stopped play with the hosts needing 135 to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 10:44 IST

