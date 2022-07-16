Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL vs PAK Live Updates
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL vs PAK Live Updates

  • Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow live score from the first day day of SL vs PAK 1st Test from Galle.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1(Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: After a resounding victory against Australia in the second and final Test of the series that helped Sri Lanka draw the series 1-1, the home side will be aiming to keep the momentum when it takes Pakistan in another two-match series. Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and decided to bat in Galle, as the hosts made two changes to the team that beat Australia by an innings last week. Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka was left out as he is recovering from Covid-19 with Oshada Fernando replacing him. Middle order batsman Kamindu Mendis, who made a half-century on debut, made way for Dhananjaya de Silva, who is returning after Covid. For Pakistan, all-rounder Salman Agha is making his debut.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

