Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL vs PAK Live Updates

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: After a resounding victory against Australia in the second and final Test of the series that helped Sri Lanka draw the series 1-1, the home side will be aiming to keep the momentum when it takes Pakistan in another two-match series. Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and decided to bat in Galle, as the hosts made two changes to the team that beat Australia by an innings last week. Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka was left out as he is recovering from Covid-19 with Oshada Fernando replacing him. Middle order batsman Kamindu Mendis, who made a half-century on debut, made way for Dhananjaya de Silva, who is returning after Covid. For Pakistan, all-rounder Salman Agha is making his debut.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON