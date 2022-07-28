Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: SL vs PAK Updates
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: SL vs PAK Updates

  • SL vs PAK Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: Follow Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights from fifth day of the second Test.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5(AP)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5(AP)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

SL vs PAK Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second test in Galle on Thursday. Set a record target of 508 to try and win the two-test series 2-0, Pakistan were bundled out for 261 in their second innings after resuming the day on 89-1.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sri lanka cricket pakistan cricket team
sri lanka cricket pakistan cricket team
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out