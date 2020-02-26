e-paper
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI live score and updates at Hambantota

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Follow live score and updates from the second ODI encounter between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Hambantota.

Feb 26, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live score and updates from the second ODI encounter between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Hambantota.
Follow live score and updates from the second ODI encounter between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Hambantota.
         

Live Updates: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka.The tourists, who trail the three-match series 1-0, have made one change from their opening loss on Saturday with Fabien Allen joining the XI In place of Hayden Walsh.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

