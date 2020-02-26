Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI live score and updates at Hambantota

cricket

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:11 IST

Live Updates: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka.The tourists, who trail the three-match series 1-0, have made one change from their opening loss on Saturday with Fabien Allen joining the XI In place of Hayden Walsh.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell