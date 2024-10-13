Explore
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 13, 2024 6:05 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Terrance Hinds    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details
    1st T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and West Indies to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

