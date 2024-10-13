Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM
Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Terrance Hinds...Read More
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details
1st T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and West Indies to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.