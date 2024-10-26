Explore
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka score after 8 overs is 38/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 26, 2024 3:06 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 38/0 after 8 overs, Pathum Nissanka at 25 runs and Avishka Fernando at 10 runs
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score :

    Sri Lanka Innings Highlights :

    • Matthew Forde makes his ODI debut for West Indies
    • P Nissanka dropped on 0 by B King in 0.3 overs
    • A Fernando dropped on 0 by J Seales in 2.5 overs
    • P Nissanka dropped on 17 by B King in 7.1 overs
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Oct 26, 2024 3:06 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 38/0 after 8 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Pathum Nissanka 25 (32)
      Avishka Fernando 10 (16)
      West Indies
      Jayden Seales 0/8 (1)

      Oct 26, 2024 3:06 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . Sri Lanka at 38/0 after 7.6 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! An expensive start by Seales. This has been the problem. Forde has been good but not the one bowling from the other end. Outside off. Shorter. This is cut past point for a boundary.

      Oct 26, 2024 3:02 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . Sri Lanka at 34/0 after 7.1 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Did that carry? Yes, it did. King drops another. Tough this time though. Length and outside off. Nissanka pushes at it. This flies off the outside edge to the right of King at first slip who dives with one hand stretched out but it does not stay in. Goes down to the third man fence. Another life for Nissanka.

      Oct 26, 2024 3:01 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 30/0 after 7 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Avishka Fernando 10 (16)
      Pathum Nissanka 17 (26)
      West Indies
      Matthew Forde 0/7 (4)

      Oct 26, 2024 2:56 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 29/0 after 6 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Avishka Fernando 10 (15)
      Pathum Nissanka 16 (21)
      West Indies
      Alzarri Joseph 0/21 (3)

      Oct 26, 2024 2:55 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 28/0 after 5.3 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Put away! Short and on middle. It sits up to be hit again. This is pulled through square leg. No chance of stopping that. Second boundary in the over.

      Oct 26, 2024 2:53 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Avishka Fernando smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 22/0 after 5.1 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! That's not the best of balls to Fernando. He loves the short balls. On the body. This is pulled over the square leg and it races away.

      Oct 26, 2024 2:46 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 15/0 after 4 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Pathum Nissanka 11 (15)
      Avishka Fernando 4 (9)
      West Indies
      Alzarri Joseph 0/10 (2)

      Oct 26, 2024 2:45 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 15/0 after 3.2 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Outside off. Nissanka flays at it. It goes wide of point and it races away to the fence. Runs starting to come now.

      Oct 26, 2024 2:43 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 9/0 after 3 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Avishka Fernando 4 (9)
      Pathum Nissanka 5 (9)
      West Indies
      Matthew Forde 0/5 (2)

      Oct 26, 2024 2:43 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Avishka Fernando smashed a Four on Matthew Forde bowling . Sri Lanka at 9/0 after 2.5 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap! That was in the air but wide of the fielder! On the pads. This is flicked past square leg and this races away to the fence.

      Oct 26, 2024 2:39 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 5/0 after 2 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Pathum Nissanka 5 (9)
      Avishka Fernando 0 (3)
      West Indies
      Alzarri Joseph 0/4 (1)

      Oct 26, 2024 2:39 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 5/0 after 1.6 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Shot! That's a superb shot. The last ball goes for a boundary! Back of a length and around off. Nissanka stands tall and punches it through covers. This one races away to the fence. First of the game.

      Oct 26, 2024 2:35 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 1/0 after 1 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Avishka Fernando 0 (3)
      Pathum Nissanka 1 (3)
      West Indies
      Matthew Forde 0/1 (1)

      Oct 26, 2024 2:09 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

      Oct 26, 2024 2:09 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Shai Hope (C/WK), Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Jewel Andrew, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph.

      Oct 26, 2024 2:09 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field

      Oct 26, 2024 1:30 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details
      3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and West Indies to be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

