Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 6 overs is 38/2
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 38/2 after 6 overs, Craig Ervine at 10 runs and Sean Williams at 1 runs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 14 Jan 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka squad -
Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya ...Read More de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 14, 2024 07:26 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 38/2 after 6 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Craig Ervine 10 (16)
Sean Williams 1 (2)
Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana 2/5 (2)Jan 14, 2024 07:26 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Craig Ervine is out and Zimbabwe at 38/2 after 5.6 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! lbw b Maheesh Theekshana.Jan 14, 2024 07:23 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe is out and Zimbabwe at 37/1 after 5.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! Maheesh Theekshana draws the first blood for Sri Lanka. Tossed it up turning it away from the right-hander, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe looks for the wild slog but top edges it to the point where Dushmantha Chameera takes a good catch down his throat.Jan 14, 2024 07:21 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 37/0 after 5 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 26 (17)
Craig Ervine 10 (13)
Sri Lanka
Nuwan Thushara 0/19 (2)Jan 14, 2024 07:21 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe smashed a Four on Nuwan Thushara bowling . Zimbabwe at 36/0 after 4.5 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe thumps it through cover for a boundary off his back foot. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe is up and running.Jan 14, 2024 07:20 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe smashed a Six on Nuwan Thushara bowling . Zimbabwe at 32/0 after 4.4 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: SIX! TAKE THAT says Tinashe Kamunhukamwe. Slightly over-pitched around the pads, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe stands his ground and flicks it all the way over the fence towards de mid-wicket for a maximum.Jan 14, 2024 07:16 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 22/0 after 4 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Craig Ervine 9 (12)
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 12 (12)
Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana 0/4 (1)Jan 14, 2024 07:15 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Craig Ervine smashed a Four on Maheesh Theekshana bowling . Zimbabwe at 22/0 after 3.2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Perfectly played! Fuller delivery on off. Craig Ervine takes his front foot out and lofts it across the line to the long on region for a boundary.Jan 14, 2024 07:13 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 18/0 after 3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 12 (12)
Craig Ervine 5 (6)
Sri Lanka
Angelo Mathews 0/13 (2)Jan 14, 2024 07:13 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe smashed a Six on Angelo Mathews bowling . Zimbabwe at 18/0 after 2.6 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: SIX! Thumps it for a maximum. Back of a length on off, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe pulls it over deep mid-wicket region for a maximum.Jan 14, 2024 07:12 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Craig Ervine smashed a Four on Angelo Mathews bowling . Zimbabwe at 11/0 after 2.4 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Back of a length around off, Craig Ervine dances down the track and hammers it past the mid off fielder to his right for a boundary.Jan 14, 2024 07:08 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 5/0 after 2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 5 (10)
Craig Ervine 0 (2)
Sri Lanka
Nuwan Thushara 0/4 (1)Jan 14, 2024 07:04 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 1/0 after 1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Craig Ervine 0 (2)
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 1 (4)
Sri Lanka
Angelo Mathews 0/1 (1)Jan 14, 2024 06:55 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Soon...Jan 14, 2024 06:44 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.Jan 14, 2024 06:31 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to fieldJan 14, 2024 06:01 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details
1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to be held at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
