DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the first one-day international against a new-look New Zealand team on Wednesday. Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat in 1st ODI against New Zealand

The series will provide New Zealand with a build up for next year’s Champions Trophy for which Sri Lanka hasn’t qualified after it finished ninth in last year’s World Cup in India.

While New Zealand will be playing its first ODI since December of last year, Sri Lanka has fared well in the 50-over format, winning 10 of its 15 ODIs in 2024.

All-rounder Nathan Smith, opening batter Tim Robinson and wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay made ODI debuts for New Zealand.

Canterbury wicketkeeper-batter Hay became the first wicketkeeper in T20s to feature in six dismissals behind the stumps as New Zealand drew the series 1-1 and successfully defended a low score of 108 at the same venue last week.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the series after he sustained a calf injury during the second T20 soon after grabbing a hat-trick. Sri Lanka will also miss its star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been sidelined for the three ODIs due to hamstring injury.

Pallekele will host the remaining two ODIs on Sunday and next Tuesday.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka , Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner , Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

