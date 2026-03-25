Sri Lankan bowler attempts to copy Usman Tariq’s action; gets immediately called out by umpire – Watch

The incident took place during a Sri Lankan college cricket fixture between Richmond and Mahinda as part of the ‘Lover’s Quarrel’. Representing Richmond College, left-arm spinner Nethuja Basitha tried to copy Tariq’s action, adding his own twist. Not only did Basitha pause, but he also kept jumping repeatedly in his stride before delivering a full toss. However, the moment the ball left his hand, the umpire signalled a dead ball.

Tariq’s action, which features a noticeable pause before the point of release, seems to be spreading rapidly, with a Sri Lankan bowler attempting to replicate it. The only difference? The umpire was having none of it.

The Usman Tariq fever is catching on among youngsters. While his bowling action is unique and intriguing, it has also, as recent events suggest, become controversial. Tariq’s pause in his bowling action has landed him in troubled waters, including indirect allegations of chucking from Australian all-rounder Cameron Green .

Also Read: Usman Tariq inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic; got selected for Pakistan when busy with ‘wedding’

Here’s why Under Law 41.1 of the MCC code, an umpire has the authority to call a dead ball if a bowler is deemed to be deliberately attempting to distract or deceive the batter. In this instance, the pause was not a regular feature of Basitha’s action, which likely led the umpire to interpret it as a deliberate ploy. That sets it apart from Tariq’s case, where the pause is an established part of his natural delivery stride and is therefore considered permissible.

Basitha bowled 15 overs for 55 runs and a wicket.

The buzz around Tariq was in full swing ahead of the T20 World Cup, especially for the clash against India. However, the spinner couldn’t make much of an impact, finishing with figures of 1/24. He followed it up with an impressive 4/16 against Namibia and 2/31 versus England, but struggled against Sri Lanka, going wicketless for 43 runs in a game that saw Pakistan knocked out and miss out on a semi-final spot.

Tariq later featured in three matches for Peshawar in the National T20 League, picking up three wickets. The off-spinner is now gearing up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the tournament set to resume behind closed doors from Match 27. Tariq represents the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.