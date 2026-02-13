Usman Tariq inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic; got selected for Pakistan when busy with ‘wedding’: ‘Thought it was prank’

For Pakistan to have any chance against a formidable side like India in the T20 World Cup 2026, Usman Tariq truly needs to come to the party. The 28-year-old, who has played just 4 T20Is for the country, is being viewed as the major threat to the swashbuckling Indian lineup, and the main reason is his unconventional bowling style. His action carries an element of mystery, mainly due to the exaggerated pause he takes before releasing the ball in a slingshot style. The last few days have seen his action being scrutinised left, right and centre, with fans on the internet debating the legality. Here's all you need to know about Pakistan's spinner Usman Tariq. (AFP)

His bowling action was earlier reported as illegal on two separate occasions, but was cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) laboratory. Just last year, England's Tom Banton raised questions about his action in the ILT20. Before the start of the T20 World Cup, even Australia's Cameron Green was seen seemingly making the ‘chucking’ gesture after he was dismissed by Tariq in the second T20I in Lahore.

However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came to Tariq's aid, saying he believes that the action is legal and no one should raise a question if he has been cleared by the ICC.

Also Read: Ashwin dares India batters to exploit shrewd 'rule-book' strategy to unsettle Usman Tariq: 'Huge headache for umpire' Earlier, Tariq had responded to the naysayers, explaining the rationale behind his style of releasing the ball. "I have two corners of my bowling arm elbow, which is rare," Tariq told AFP.

“I have been cleared twice, so I am confident that it's legal. I have struggled this far and am not worried about such baseless questions,” he added.

Tariq fan of MS Dhoni The spinner is a big fan of former India captain MS Dhoni, and he earlier said he was inspired after watching the biopic of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning captain. He had stated that he would not have been playing cricket had he not watched the Bollywood movie which released in 2016.

"I had left behind thinking of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film, and it convinced me that I can also do the same," Tariq, who began his journey as a salesman in Dubai, told AFP.

Tariq got selected for the Pakistan team on the back of a strong performance in the Caribbean Premier League, where he scalped twenty wickets. He was informed about his selection by his coach when he was busy with his wedding festivities.

"My coach informed me about my selection in the Pakistan team while I was busy with my wedding last year, and initially I thought it was a prank," said Tariq.

“But it was true, so I think my wife brought luck for me,” he added.

‘Role of Fakhar Zaman’ Earlier, when Tariq left Dubai, it was his friend who introduced him to Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman. The seasoned player then took him to a local coach in his hometown of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Zaman brought this young and determined boy to me," Wajahatullah Wasti, a former Pakistan player, told AFP.

“I watched him bowl with amazement as he looked very unique, and I advised him to bowl a little quicker. Today, he has made a name for himself,” he added.

Tariq the X-factor Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has already stated that Tariq will be the team's X-factor throughout the tournament.

"Tariq is our X-factor and a key weapon," Agha said ahead of the tournament.

Since making his international debut just three months ago, Tariq has scalped 11 wickets in four T20Is, including a hat-trick against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. He played his first match of the World Cup earlier this week, taking 3 wickets against the USA.