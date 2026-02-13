Ashwin dares India batters to exploit shrewd 'rule-book' strategy to unsettle Usman Tariq: 'Huge headache for umpire'

The unusual bent-arm, sling-arm, pause-and-deliver bowling action has catapulted Usman Tariq into becoming a major threat to India ahead of the marquee clash on a spin-friendly Colombo track this weekend. The concern has only deepened after Indian batters struggled against Gerhard Erasmus on Thursday in Delhi, with the Namibia captain employing a similar sling-arm action to claim four wickets for just 20 runs in 16 deliveries. Much of the conversation in the build-up to the contest is likely to centre on how India can tackle Tariq. But Ravichandran Ashwin believes he already has a solution. Pakistan's Usman Tariq bowls during a practice session ahead of the match against India (AFP)

Speaking on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, the veteran Indian off-spinner clarified that the pause in Tariq’s delivery stride is well within the laws, as it forms part of his established bowling action.

"If I have a normal bowling action but suddenly pause and deliver the final ball in the over, that was ruled illegal a few years ago because that is against the natural rhythm of my bowling action. The umpire can warn me. For Tariq, the case is different. That pause is part of his normal action," he said.

So how can Indian batters counter the right-arm off-spinner, who picked up three wickets in his previous World Cup game to help Pakistan beat the USA by 32 runs?

Ashwin then floated a shrewd tactic, quickly clarifying that it was well within the laws of the game, before daring the Indian batters to attempt it. He explained that a batter is entitled to pull away if Tariq pauses, on the grounds that he cannot anticipate the moment of release.

"There is one thing I want to see — who dares to do that? If Tariq pauses before delivery, the batter has the right to move away. The batter can say, 'I don't know when the ball is coming, so I moved away,'" he said.

Ashwin suggested that if Indian batters were to employ that tactic, it would place significant pressure on the umpire, who might then feel compelled to warn the bowler. That, in turn, could unsettle Pakistan's trump card in the blockbuster Group A clash. However, he admitted he was unsure whether the Indian side would actually attempt such a move.

"That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire. See, I'm not against anyone. If I was there, I would have done that. I would have done everything that is within the laws of the game. In this instance, the umpire will have to decide whether to warn the bowler or the batter. Odds are — and that is how cricket has worked — the bowler will be warned first.

Imagine, this is such a big game. And Tariq has been the cynosure. He has to bowl 24 deliveries like that. If the batter starts withdrawing, imagine the pressure on Tariq. He might have to alter his action in the middle of the game. Pakistan's trump card might turn out to be nothing. But again, the umpire could also tell the batter that this is his established action, so you cannot move away. This would be an unprecedented situation for an umpire. But I doubt any of the Indian batters have it in them to pull it off. I'm not sure."