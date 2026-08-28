Srikkanth says ‘India messed up big time’ after Colombo draw hurts WTC hopes: ‘Australia can also beat India at home’

The draw in the Colombo Test has dealt a serious blow to India’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship Final. With a strong chance to win the match and complete a 2-0 series sweep, India failed to show the killer instinct on Day 5. The visitors needed four wickets after Sri Lanka resumed with six wickets down, but managed only two. Sonal Dinusha then produced a remarkable unbeaten century to deny India victory and ensure Sri Lanka held on for a draw. India eventually settled for a 1-0 series win, but the missed opportunity in Colombo could prove costly in their WTC campaign.

India are fifth at WTC points table. (AFP)

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After missing out on a 2-0 series win, India remained at thefifth place in the World Test Championship standings, with Sri Lanka sitting sixth. India have little margin for error in their bid to finish in the top-two of the WTC standings. Of their remaining seven tests, they must win at least six to control their destiny.

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes the Colombo draw could have a major impact on India’s WTC qualification hopes. He also warned that India cannot take the upcoming home series against Australia lightly, particularly if they opt for rank turners.

Deep Dive How did India perform in the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka? India had a strong position but ultimately drew the Test match, needing only four wickets on the final day. They managed to get only two, allowing Sri Lanka to survive and securing a 1-0 series win for India. What impact does the draw in Colombo have on India's World Test Championship hopes? The draw severely hurt India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final, leaving them in fifth place and requiring them to win at least six of their last seven tests to control their destiny. Why was Jasprit Bumrah's absence felt during the Colombo Test? Jasprit Bumrah's absence was significant as India lacked a finishing bowler, which Srikkanth noted could have turned the match in their favor, especially given the need to take crucial wickets on Day 5.

"This draw will make it difficult for India to qualify for the WTC final. Even if India wins five or six of the last seven matches, they'll have to depend on other results. It's questionable if India can beat Australia 5-0 at home. If we give rank turners in that series, Australia can also beat India," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

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Sonal Dinusha scored twin centuries at the Sinhalese Sports Club to help Sri Lanka draw the second Test against India. He remained unbeaten on 133 in the second innings, producing crucial partnerships with the lower order to frustrate India and rescue the hosts from a difficult position after they were forced to follow on.

India missed Jasprit Bumrah

Srikkanth was scathing in his assessment of India’s missed opportunity in Colombo, placing much of the blame on the failure to finish the job. He also credited Dinusha for his remarkable resistance and felt India missed the experience and impact of a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah.

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"India messed up big time. Sonal Dinusha was amazing throughout the series. This is where you miss a bowler like Bumrah. You need a finishing bowler like him. Though rain helped Sri Lanka a bit, India should have won the match hands down," said Srikkanth.