e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Standing at 7 feet 6 inches tall, Pakistan spinner aims to become ‘world’s tallest bowler’

Standing at 7 feet 6 inches tall, Pakistan spinner aims to become ‘world’s tallest bowler’

Mudassir Gujjar stands at 7 feet 6 inches tall and hopes to overtake Mohammad Irfan as the tallest bowler to play international cricket.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2020 13:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I hope one day I will be the tallest bowler in the world,” Mudassir Gujjar says.
“I hope one day I will be the tallest bowler in the world,” Mudassir Gujjar says.(PakPassion/Twitter)
         

Young Mudassir Gujjar, a 21-year-old cricketer from Pakistan, is aiming at becoming the tallest bowler to play cricket. Gujjar is a giant of a man, standing at 7 feet 6 inches tall and hopes to overtake Mohammad Irfan as the tallest bowler to play international cricket. Gujjar was part of the player development program with Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars last year and has been sharpening his skills to realise his dream of playing cricket for his country.

“My height is a blessing as I can run faster and be the fastest bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Mail Online. “I started training seven months ago to become a bowler but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a pause. I hope one day I will be the tallest bowler in the world.”

The tallest bowler presently in the world is Irfan, but unlike the left-arm pacer, Gujjar is a spinner. There have been times when Gujjar felt out of place due to his height - having to get custom-made shoes and other equipment that would suit his size - but over the years, the 21-year-old has not only come to terms with it, but even embraced the fact that he stands at over 7 and a half feet.

“I was the tallest child in the school and in the neighbourhood. I was already six-foot tall when I was ten and by the time I was in high school, I was above seven feet tall. My parents were worried as I kept growing. They were not able to understand why I was growing taller than my siblings and if it will later cause any troubles for me,” Gujjar said.

“People now meet me with a smile, they are in awe of me. It makes me feel good. I feel special. I may have trouble doing things like a normal person but my height is God’s gift and I am thankful to him. I am popular and I enjoy the attention.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change its aggressive stance’: US NSA
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change its aggressive stance’: US NSA
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt
Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt
EPFO may credit interest by Diwali; send a text message to know account balance
EPFO may credit interest by Diwali; send a text message to know account balance
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In