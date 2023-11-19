Steve Smith's brain fade moment in World Cup final, commits horror DRS error as replay shows not out on Bumrah dismissal

There was a bit of a change in plan right before the dismissal of Steve Smith. Jasprit Bumrah was smacked for a four down the ground a delivery before. He was immediately told that the movement off the deck had vanished and suddenly there were some fielding changes with Virat Kohli being asked to go to short mid-wicket from slip right before the delivery. Bumrah then dished out his plan B, a cutter, and his is unlike any other fast bowler's slower delivery. And Smith was undone, by the ball reminiscent of what Bumrah had delivered against Shaun Marsh in Melbourne or against Mohammad Rizwan last month at the very same venue. But the cynosure of the dismissal was that it never was a wicket as brain fade moment from Smith saw the Aussie batter commit a major DRS error in the World Cup final. (India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final)

The off-cutter from Bumrah left Smith with no good options as it struck his pads. The bowler immediately let out an lbw appeal and was joined in by his teammates as the on-field umpire agreed to it, thus putting his finger up. A disappointed Smith looked at his partner Travis Head, then walked up to him for a small chat on taking a DRS review, but eventually let go off it.

The apparent view of the delivery left the height of it at the point of impact as the question, but replay later showed that the point of impact was in fact outside the off stump. It was a huge error of judgment from both Smith and Head as the former Australia captain walked back scoring just 4 off 9. The dismissal subsequently left a bigger impact on the Australian scoreboard as the five-time champions were left 3 down for just 47 runs in seven overs.

Earlier in the innings, Mohammed Shami drew first blood as he dismissed David Warner in the second over while Bumrah dismissed Mitchell Marsh an over later as Australia looked to chase 241 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

