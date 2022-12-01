Steve Smith equals Don Bradman's record, nearly matches Sachin Tendulkar in marathon double ton vs West Indies

It was a day for records in Perth as Australia compiled a mammoth 598/4 in their first Test against the West Indies. Their innings was dominated by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, both of whom scored double centuries. They also compiled 251 runs off 398 balls for the third wicket before Labuschagne's innings came to an end.

Smith scored his 29th Test century, thus equaling the legendary Don Bradman's record. He reached the landmark in his 88th Test while Bradman had scored his 29th century in his 51st match. Additionally, Smith is also the third fastest in terms of innings to 29 Test centuries. This was his 155th innings and above him is India great Sachin Tendulkar, who got there in 148 innings. Bradman remains the fastest, having reached the mark in just 79 innings.

This was Smith's fourth career double century. That makes him the fifth Australian to score four double centuries. He joins his former captain Michael Clarke and Greg Chappell, both of whom had scored four double tons. Ricky Ponting has scored six double centuries while Bradman had scored a whopping 12 in his storied career.

While Smith remained unbeaten on 200 off 311 balls, Labuschagne had scored 204 off 350. This is the fifth instance of two batters scoring double centuries for Australia in the same innings. Australia's score of 598 is their second highest score against the West Indies at home in Test, with only the 619 they scored in Sydney all the way back in 1969 being above it. It is also their second highest in a Test innings before the fall of their fourth wicket.

West Indies trail by 524 runs at stumps after toiling in the field for 152.4 overs in Perth, but their fightback began well, with them ending the day on 74 without loss. The hosts closed their first innings when Travis Head was bowled for 99 by part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite.

