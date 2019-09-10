Steve Smith mimicked Chris Rogers, not Jack Leach - Report

cricket

Post Australia’s triumph in Manchester a picture of Steve Smith has been doing the rounds in which the right-handed batsman is seen wearing spectacles and taking guard as a left-handed batsman. Ever since this picture surfaced, speculation has been rife that he was mocking England spinner Jack Leach. England fans and media have slammed the former Australian captain for being classless.

However, 2 days after the incident, Chris Rogers, who too is bespectacled and is also Steve Smith’s coach, has revealed that the celebrations were indeed directed towards him.

Bit of chat in the UK and Australian press this morning that Steve Smith was mocking Jack Leach last night. The fact is Steve donned some glasses as a nod to the great Chris ‘Bucky’ Rogers. Uncanny resemblance wouldn’t you say! 🤓🏺🇦🇺 @gettysport @stevesmith49 #Ashes19 pic.twitter.com/pDtlsGBY9A — Ryan Pierse (@RyanPierse) September 9, 2019

“He [Smith] sent me a pic saying he was imitating me. That’s all I know,” Rogers told 10 daily.

Irrespective of this controversy, the fact remains that Smith has been the best batsman in the series and as Joe Root conceded after the previous match, he is also the difference between the two sides.

“I thought it was a brilliant Test match and a good wicket. It was an important toss to win but having got them in the position we did early on it was important to make the most of that,” Root said reflecting back on the 185-run loss in Manchester. “Credit to Australia, it was a good partnership for them. We were not as good as we would have liked to be and consistent throughout the whole game. Bowling at Steve Smith in his form is difficult and you have to make sure you take all your chances. We did not do that and that cost us,” the English skipper added.

Australia captain Tim Paine hailed Steve Smith as the best player he has ever seen after the star batsman picked up the man-of-the match award following victory in the fourth Test against England on Sunday.

Smith scored 211 and 82 in the game to take his tally for the series to an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing England’s one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.

