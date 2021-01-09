'I laughed when people said I was out of form': Steve Smith after 27th Test ton

Australia batsman Steve Smith did not hold back from expressing his frustrations over the media for the constant discussion over his form. The right-handed batsman had scored two back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs, but he struggled to get runs on the board in the first two Tests.

Smith scored figures of 1 and 1* in the Adelaide Test, and in the 2nd Test, he could only muster a 0 and an 8. With Smith not being able to get runs, the Australia batting unit struggled, and the hosts lost the 2nd Test against India at MCG.

But Smith roared back to form on return to Sydney in the 3rd Test, as he smashed his 27th hundred in the longest format on Day 2. Smith's 131 helped Australia post a solid total of 338 in the first innings.

Speaking to reporters at the virtual media interaction after the day's play, Smith said that it made him laugh when people questioned his form.

"I read a lot of things and plenty of people said I was out of form so it was nice to come back into form, if that's what you want to call it," Smith said.

"I mean, it was only about three or four weeks ago that I scored two hundreds at the Sydney Cricket Ground. So yeah, it kind of just makes me laugh sometimes when people say that kind of thing," he added.

"I missed out in the first two Tests obviously and came back today and scored some runs and helped I guess put us in a decent position," he further said.

The batsman further explained how he tackled R Ashwin threat in the 3rd Test. "I decided to be a bit more positive. I think early on I hit him (Ashwin) over his head, sort of just put a bit of pressure on him," he said.

"So, yeah, it was a concerted effort to do that and I was happy with the way I played him," Smith signed off.