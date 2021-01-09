'Either open with Pujara or drop him': Twitter on fire after India No.3 scores his slowest fifty

Twitter couldn’t keep calm after Cheteshwar Pujara scored his slowest ever fifty in Test cricket on Day 3 of the third Test match against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Pujara got to his fifty off 174 balls, beating his previous slowest one against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018, which came in 173 balls. This was Pujara’s 26th Test fifty and the 8th one against Australia.

He now has six fifty-plus scores in Australia, which is joint most by an Indian No.3 batsman in Tests.

Also Read | Angry Paine lashes out at umpire after Pujara survives bat-pad appeal

But what hurt India more was the fact that Pujara was dismissed almost immediately after getting to his fifty.

Pat Cummins bowled a brilliant delivery which just shaped away and got the outside edge of Pujara’s bat to sent India on the backfoot.

Also Watch | Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his cricket idol, nicknames given by foreign player





Pujara was dismissed for 51 off 176 balls as India lost their sixth wicket in the pos-lunch session.

Pujara’s fifty drew mixed reactions on Twitter but most were critical about the slow knock that India’s No.3 played, which many believed allowed Australia to put more pressure on the Indian batting line-up.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Pujara’s slowest Test fifty

Either open with Pujara or drop him. No point in playing blocker who's coming after Gill just to destroy the momentum — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) January 9, 2021

Just look at the 7 wickets that have gone down for India. How many have been thrown away ? 6 wickets.

Who’s the one who didn’t throw it away by playing a bad shot ? Pujara. So much scrutiny for some sensible batting ? We surely can do better ! #AUSvIND #PinkTest — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) January 9, 2021

Time to call out Pujara's defensive tactics.



Nothing good has come out of excessive defending.



No intent even to rotate strike.



Costed India the game perhaps.#AUSvsIND @bhogleharsha @cricbuzz — Aditya Sharma (@apostateindian) January 9, 2021

The way Pujara has played sometimes feel it's better if he opens...Opportunity lost here as none of batsmen scored a big one.. Great bowling by Cummins n Hazelwood.. What is with the runouts here? #INDvsAUS — Mayank Bhagat (@ikigaimathlabs) January 9, 2021





A total of 84 runs from 34 overs during the session, with lack of intent especially from Pujara, didn't help India's cause and Rahane's dismissal was purely due to the scoreboard pressure.

Never ever watch Pujara and Vihari batting together .

India needs to find a batsman who keeps the scoreboard ticking while Pujara holds ground.#INDvsAUS — Arul Baratike (@arulbaratike) January 9, 2021





The Indian captain failed to get a move-on initially on a slow track where bounce became variable as the session progressed.

He did hit a cover drive and then tried to take on Nathan Lyon by lofting him for a six over long on.

However, Cummins bowled one where he got extra bounce in his off-cutter, cramping Rahane for room and he was played on. The duo added 32 runs in 22.3 overs and it didn't help the team in any way.

Had KL Rahul been fit, there could have been a case of Vihari getting dropped as he didn't show in any way that he was in control during his half an hour stay at the crease.

Pujara, at the other end, was bowled to an off-side field and he couldn't find ways of scoring. Even the drive through covers or the one wide off mid-on didn't fetch him boundaries. In the first 100 balls, he didn't have a single boundary.

The only notable shot that he hit during the session was a backfoot punch through covers off Lyon, which got him a boundary.

(With PTI inputs)