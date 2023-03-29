'I read the game pretty well so...': Steve Smith's first reaction after internet-breaking post on IPL comeback

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith will make his return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2023 season but there's a twist. Filling in Pat Cummins' shoes and leading Australia in its previous white-ball assignment, Smith guided the visitors to a famous series win over India, who will also host the forthcoming edition of the ICC World Cup.

After masterminding Australia's series win over Rohit Sharma's men, stand-in skipper Smith revealed that he is joining an exceptional team in India for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Breaking the internet by sharing a brief video, Smith confirmed his participation in the 2023 season of the world's richest T20 league on Monday.

Speaking to Star Sports in the lead-up to the IPL 2023, Smith revealed that the star batter has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Australia's stand-in skipper Smith will make his commentary debut with the official broadcast partner for IPL 2023. "I think I read the game pretty well so hopefully there will be some good insights for all the people watching IPL out there. I’m certainly excited about joining the Star Sports Team and I’m looking forward to this new experience,” Smith said about his new role ahead of the IPL 2023 opener.

The veteran Australian batter made his IPL debut with presently-defunct Pune Warriors. Smith played his debut IPL match against Rohit's Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in 2012. The 33-year-old has plied his trade with the likes of Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Pune Warriors, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Capitals in the celebrated tournament. Smith has amassed 2,485 runs in 103 IPL matches. Released by Delhi Capitals, the batting maestro went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction. The Aussie star has not played an IPL match since 2021.

Smith will be donning his new hat in the curtain-raiser of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will kickstart their title defence against four-time winners CSK led by MS Dhoni at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.

